AAA: Gas prices dropping just as fast as they went up

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania drivers might see gas prices start to come down soon, if they haven't already.

According to AAA, Commonwealth drivers are paying an average of $4.32 a gallon; that's about 10 cents less than last week.

The main factor for the price at the pump is crude oil. It was at its highest peak on March 8, when it settled at $133 dollars per barrel.

As of yesterday, prices per barrel are under $100, which is the same price that we saw at the end of February. According to AAA, another thing that is pushing prices down is the demand.

"Very unprecedented right now, you know, temperatures are getting warmer, days are getting longer, typically demand grows right now in the springtime heading into the summertime, but the EIA said last week that in our state the demand dropped by 20,000 barrels, so our supply is getting a little break right now, our demand is dropping," Doni Lee Spiegel, the public relations manager for AAA said.

AAA also says they recently did a study where they found 50% of U.S. drivers said that if gas prices hit $4 a gallon, they were going to have to reconsider their driving habits and their lifestyles.