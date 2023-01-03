New Hope Ministries steps up amid end of extra SNAP benefits

The last extra payment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was distributed in February. Today, Pennsylvanians will see a decrease in payments.

DOVER, Pa. — The last extra payment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was distributed in February. Today, 1.8 million Pennsylvanians will see a decrease in those payments going forward.

The Department of Human Services recognized the big change for households, so they’re encouraging families to utilize local food banks and services. Organizers at New Hope Ministries (NHM) said they’re willing to step up to make sure everyone has a meal on the table.

“A lot of the benefits we’ve enjoyed during the pandemic have gone away so folks are having to do more with less and come into New Hope and organizations like us for help,” said Eric Saunders, executive director at New Hope Ministries.

The extra payment was authorized during the pandemic under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide relief to families facing food and financial insecurity. With inflation and the rise in the cost of everyday items, Saunders said NHM have seen a 30% to 50% increase in families needing assistance compared to last year.

“Some of the things that we’re having a hard time keeping in stock are fresh vegetables, milk, eggs, lean protein, even staple food items,” said Saunders. “We haven’t worked out all of our supply chain issues, and it’s tougher to get food now more than ever.”

New Hope Ministries provides a number of resources and assistance to the community. There are 10 food bank locations, mobile pantries, youth programs and more.

Saunders said he wants families to know that it is okay to ask for help when in a time of need. He advises families to take an honest assessment of their situation and to act on it.

“If you are skipping meals to make sure the kids have enough to eat, if you’re reducing the quantity or quality of food you’re able to eat, that’s called food insecurity and that’s not a judgment… know that we care about you and we are glad to help,” said Saunders.