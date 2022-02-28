As inflation accelerates, US households are feeling the sting

High prices are impacting millions of Americans, so what can be done?

During this turbulent economic time, budgeting has become an essential task for millions of American households.

For Gina Falcone, she says that rising costs have forced her to rethink the way she prefers to shop.

“I've just noticed that my bill this year has been higher every time," she said.

"…I think my struggle mostly has been that with total lack of options in a grocery store. I have to find replacements that are not usually in my budget and maybe are larger than I'm used to buying."

For Falcone, grocery store trips and gas prices mean that she’s not only had to change her routine, but she’s also had to rethink some of her financial goals.

“I think budgeting in the last year in particular has been more important than ever...and those are just everyday life things that I've been more conscious of,” she explained.

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, says these woes aren’t singular.

“The biggest contributors to the increase that we’ve seen this month [are] food, electricity and shelter," said McBride. "They're all necessities. There's no discretionary spending there, and so that's what's really squeezing household budgets."

To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve may resort to hiking interest rates, a move McBride thinks still may not solve the price problem.

“I think our best hope for 2022 is that we see the peak and it starts to recede a little bit," he said. "Unless and until the supply chain is fully healed, we're going to be dealing with outsized price increases, and that's regardless of how aggressive the Federal Reserve gets in dialing back accommodations to the economy…It's not going to fix the supply chain, and until that happens, I think we're going to be dealing with above-trend inflation.”

For Falcone, her concerns continue as she waits out our volatile economy.