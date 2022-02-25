Russia-Ukraine conflict: Impact on market and possible risks in the future

Dan Eye, the CIO at Fort Pitt Capital Group, said from a market perspective, they’re holding up better than anticipated.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The stock market went through a roller coaster ride Thursday after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, making a quick recovery after President Biden unveiled new sanctions on the Kremlin.

“As of now, the broad equity marker or the S&P is down less than 1%, we saw the technology sector in positive territory," Dan Eye, the CIO at Fort Pitt Capital Group said.

Eye said from a market perspective, they’re holding up better than anticipated. He added that the biggest weaknesses can be seen in the financial sector and on consumer-focused stocks.

"I think that really has to do with, on the financial side, probably diminished or somewhat diminished outlook for rising interest rates in the near term, just given how investors have really flocked to the safety of government bonds," Eye said. "Consumer stocks are really a situation where we’ve seen at least...a spike in commodity prices."

The oil and gas markets also saw a rise, which can become a cause for worry.

“I think the real risk is if those elevated prices remain elevated for a prolonged period of time," Eye said. "I think it’s more of a wait and see game there, but it certainly doesn’t help in the near term on the inflation side."

But what’s going to be the general outlook going forward?

“I’d expect to see a more sizable negative impact on the European economy which may trickle down to the U.S. economy...to some degree," Eye said.

Experts project much of the U.S. could see gas prices go up as high as $4 by early spring.