Lancaster County hopes to make last year's record tourism numbers

Discover Lancaster wants to push for another record tourism year this fall season.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fall tourism is back in central Pennsylvania.

One of the most popular destinations for tourists is Lancaster County. The county tourism office, Discover Lancaster, said last year was a record year.

In 2022, they saw more than 10 million visitors and brought in $2.5 billion to the local economy.

And they want to do it again in 2023.

Joel Cliff, director of communications and advocacy at Discover Lancaster, says fall is an important tourism season for Lancaster County. While the summer season is the busiest, fall is what keeps the local economy going to finish out the year.

"It really helps the industry to have a solid year," said Cliff. "The (fall) season is another piece that adds on to that."

Cliff mentioned many upcoming events this fall season.

Dutch Wonderland's Happy Hauntings kicks off on Saturday. There's trick or treating, mazes, a scavenger hunt, a nighttime dive show, a puppet show and so much more.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is holding their Pumpkin Madness Festival in November. Guests can bring their leftover pumpkins to smash, throw or drop however they please.

The Lancaster County Craft and Cork Trail allows guests to use a mobile passport to visit more than 35 local breweries, distilleries and wineries across the county. Guests can use the passport to check in to each location to redeem points and win prizes.