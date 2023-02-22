IRS says taxpayers should expect less in federal refunds this year

The Internal Revenue Service says taxpayers should expect less in their federal tax refund this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says taxpayers should expect less in their federal tax refund this year.

A federal tax refund is only applicable to taxpayers who overpaid yearly taxes or withheld more than the amount owed.

Around 108 million people received a tax refund last filing season, and around $345 billion dollars went back to taxpayers.

Sabrina Bowman, a tax preparer with Liberty Tax, said there are a number of reasons why taxpayers are seeing a lesser amount in their refund checks compared to last year.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made significant changes to individual income tax. The changes included doubled standard deductions, reduced income tax rates and several other provisions. Bowman said payroll and human resource companies are just catching up on these changes, although the Act began in 2017.

“The problem that I think most people are seeing is that we’ve always been raised that we get that big payout at the end of the year…so it’s kind of a shock because even though this [act] went into play it took our payroll and HR companies this long to do the math to make it equal out,” said Bowman.

Economic impact payments are another contributing factor in federal tax refunds being less compared to last year. There was no stimulus check issued in 2022, Child Tax Credits were brought back down to the standard to qualify and pandemic relief funds expired.

With many Americans feeling the pressure of inflation, Bowman said many people were looking forward to the refunds providing some relief. Instead, it was the opposite because while taxes were withheld less, the cost of things like gas, groceries and more were expensive—contributing to more money coming out of checks.

Bowman said there’s no way to prepare for this year's refund, but people can get ahead next year if they would like a bigger refund.