Rising fuel prices and cost of goods impacts landscaping companies in Central Pa.

Jason Kivel, owner of Curb Appeal Landscapes in York County, says he's considered closing his doors amid inflation.

YORK, Pa. — Inflation is making its impact on nearly every industry in America.

This may be most true for businesses that rely on fuel or gasoline to operate machinery for their work.

One landscaping company in York County has felt the pinch in recent months.

"If we don't start to profit, there's a consideration of actually having to close," said Jason Kivel, owner of Curb Appeal Landscapes.

Kivel has had that hard conversation with his employees during a time where inflation is taking a huge hit on his business.

"I've had fuel costs rise and I've had to raise my personal rates of business," Kivel explained.

He has been in the landscaping business for 17 years, and dealt with a bad economy in the 1990s. However, this time around with inflation, it is a different story.

Kivel says tools and supplies are 5-10% more expensive and with supply chain issues, some tools are harder to find.

"Unfortunately, this year, I've never had to hire so many people," Kivel said. "It's been very difficult... people just seem to not want to work like they used to."

Despite the struggles, Kivel says he's been getting by.

He does a lot of larger landscaping and patio work and says that that keeps him going.

"Unfortunately, landscaping is a service that is not required or mandatory so people do take that into consideration and are cutting their own lawns," he explained.

However, the future remains uncertain as inflation remains.