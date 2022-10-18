Habitat for Humanity hosts 'Women Build Week'

The Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity kicked off its Women’s Build Week Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity kicked off its Women’s Build Week on Tuesday.

Three active home build sites will be worked on by an all-female construction crew. The locations are at Habitat for Humanity's Lime Street and Fremont Street build sites in Lancaster City, and the new Chestnut Street Build in N. Cornwall Township, adjacent to the City of Lebanon.

To kick off the week, Habitat for Humanity’s Women’s Build Week teamed up with UGI Utilities and donated $5,000 to Habitat Women’s Build to help fund the three construction sites. Six female workers from Benchmark Construction met in Lancaster.

“Well, it's awesome to see women doing something really unconventional working in an industry that we're not typically represented in,” said Angela Hendrix, director of training and development at Benchmark construction.

She added, “We have tons of women in the office. We have one of our carpenters, Hailey, here that's in the field, and we're all about learning new things, helping each other, and raising each other up."

When homes are completed, families who are qualified for the Habitat for Humanity application process are able to move in. Future homebuyer Shamaica Wright and her three children are planning on working side-by-side with the participants and moving into the home once completed.

“The women who will participate in our build all this week will help turn a house into a home for a family, and a family within their own community that’s in need of a safe space to live,” said Amy Balestier, Director of Development and Communications Manager.

Before getting their hands dirty, women were able to take a power hour class with co-instructor and project manager, Matt Tingler, about where participants learned how to build and use tools correctly. Tingler said this opened up the opportunity for women, who are new to the construction team.

The two other locations in Lancaster will start their demolition process this week.

If you would like to get involved with the Habitat for Humanity Women Build event or find ways to apply for a home, click here.