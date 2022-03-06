Gas prices hit new record

Many gas stations in our area have reached or are close to reaching $5 a gallon

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices hit another record high in Pennsylvania Friday morning, rising five cents overnight to $4.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Experts predict prices will continue to rise, possibly over $5 a gallon soon. They point to high demand for gas at the start of the summer travel season and a low supply of gas in parts of the country.

There is a wide range of prices across Pennsylvania, with some of the highest prices in the state in Northeastern PA.

GasBuddy.com estimates that Americans as a whole are paying $626 million more per day on gas than we were at this time last year.