How rising electricity prices could affect you this summer

Just as temperatures and air conditioners begin to rev up, so do electricity rates across Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — Just as temperatures and air conditioners are beginning to rev up, so are electricity rates across Pennsylvania. Utility prices are set to increase on June 1.

Here’s the full list, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission:

Citizens’ Electric , up from 7.3995 cents to 9.3667 cents per kWh (26.6%);

, up from 7.3995 cents to 9.3667 cents per kWh (26.6%); Met-Ed , up from 6.832 cents to 7.936 cents per kWh (16.1%);

, up from 6.832 cents to 7.936 cents per kWh (16.1%); Penelec , up from 6.232 cents to 8.443 cents per kWh (35.4%);

, up from 6.232 cents to 8.443 cents per kWh (35.4%); Penn Power, up from 7.082 cents to 8.694 cents per kWh (22.7%);

up from 7.082 cents to 8.694 cents per kWh (22.7%); PPL , up from 8.941 cents to 12.366 cents per kWh (38.3%);

, up from 8.941 cents to 12.366 cents per kWh (38.3%); Wellsboro Electric , up from 7.7569 cents to 9.592 cents per kWh (23.7%); and

, up from 7.7569 cents to 9.592 cents per kWh (23.7%); and West Penn Power , up from 5.667 cents to 8.198 cents per kWh (44.6%);

, up from 5.667 cents to 8.198 cents per kWh (44.6%); Note: Energy price changes for several utilities, including Duquesne Light, PECO and Pike County Light & Power, are still being calculated but are expected to rise. Final prices for those utilities will be available later in May.

PPL’s rate rise of 38% is expected to cost the average household $34 more per month.

The increase could cut into some budgets, especially for families that depend on air conditioning as kids come home for summer break.

“We’d have to compromise on something. Window fans or something,” said Leanna Prokay, who recently brought her daughter and two grandchildren to Lancaster's Culliton Park to go swimming. The wading pool isn't open yet, though, and the kids complained it was too hot to play on the playground.

“It’s sad because if you don’t have the money to pay your electric it’s going to be a really, really hard summer,” said Kim H. of Lancaster, who said she won’t be affected by the price hike because she pays a fixed rate for her electricity.

However, there are ways to save on your electricity bill this summer.

PPL suggests using energy efficient appliances or shopping for a better deal with another utility provider.

A search on the Pennsylvania Public Utility’s rate tracking site found 44 additional electricity suppliers that serve Lancaster County.

Another program called the Standard Offer Program sets a fixed rate payment of 7% below the current market price for one year.

There are also programs to help low-income households pay for electricity, such as PPL’s Ontrack program.