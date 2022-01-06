Inflation impacts the swimming pool industry as summer approaches

Local store owners say the cost of a pool has gone up since last year. The cost of chemicals used to treat pools has risen even more.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The start of June is bringing the summer heat with it.

That heat is also bringing many of customers into Buchmyer’s Pools in Springettsbury Township.

“Now that the weather is finally here, Memorial Day is usually our big bang, but I think it’s going to last another two or three weeks, still," said Kriste Buchmyer-Feltman, owner of Buchmyer's Pools.

This season, the pool industry, like most others, is navigating inflation and high gas prices.

"We actually decided to do a fuel surcharge this year to try to combat that cost, and materials were through the roof too," said Gary Flaharty, owner of Pool-Fection in Red Lion.

It’s forcing customers to dish out more money to stay cool.

“Pools probably went up anywhere between 10 to 20 percent and chemicals, even more than that," explained Flaharty.

Chlorine shortages have been reported nationwide thanks to high demand and a 2020 fire at one of the country’s largest plants in Louisiana.

“That is really what created the biggest problem," said Buchman-Feltman. "They supplied about 50 percent of the US with Tri-Chlor so it’s been difficult.”

However, both Buchmyer’s and Pool-Fection both say they’re good to go.

“We decided to bring on a second brand so we can be fully stocked and our customers won’t see any interruptions whatsoever," said Buchmyer-Feltman.

“I have plenty and it looks like I probably will," said Flaharty. "Unfortunately, it’s just a little bit more expensive than it used to be.”

As demand continues to soar, pool stores are ready for yet another busy summer.