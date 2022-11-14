Catholic Harvest Food Pantry prepares to feed 1,500 families ahead of Thanksgiving

Thousands of families have signed up for York Giving, an opportunity for families to receive food.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Catholic Harvest Food Pantry (CHFP) is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families.

The Labor Department released a report that showed a 12.4% rise in the cost of groceries in October. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of a whole turkey is up 23% from last year, and bone-in breast turkeys are up 33%.

Amid rising inflation, families have signed up for York Giving, an opportunity to receive a Thanksgiving meal from a local food bank.

“We’ve had about 2,000 people sign up, and we’re expecting a couple of people not to show up, so we’re expecting about 1,500 people,” Shari Gordon, executive director at CHFP, said.

Volunteers, restaurants and families have donated food to help families combat the rise of inflation. Gordon said the food bank has been feeling the brunt of inflation as well, and many items that would be served during Thanksgiving are in short supply.

“Turkeys are hard to come by, and it would be great if they were donated,” said Gordon. She added, “We are prepared to offer families who registered for the York Giving event turkeys… even if we have to purchase them.”

Gordon said they are able to purchase food through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank but prefer donations from the community—that way, the money can be allocated elsewhere.

CHFP encourages people to donate supplies outside of holiday items as well. Tahani Samphilipo, program coordinator at CHFP, said feminine hygiene products, diapers and pet food are always needed.

“Period poverty is a big thing in the county and whenever we get supplies in they’re gone as quickly as they come in; if we have something on our list for that day, they’re usually out by the end of the day,” said Samphilipo.

To donate, click here, call 717-846-8571 or drop off donations during the following times: