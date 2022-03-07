Transportation companies hit hard by skyrocketing gas prices

As prices at the pump near record highs, bus and limousine companies are feeling some of the worst pain.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — These days it’s costing Bailey Coach a lot more to fill up one of its charter buses.

As oil prices soar to record heights, the Spring Grove-based transportation company has seen a 14 percent increase in fuel costs over the last several weeks.

“Obviously it’s affecting our bottom line,” said Courtney Piccolo, vice president and co-owner of Bailey Coach. “We’re paying about $2,400 more for fuel, the same fuel we were getting two and a half months ago, at this time.”

Piccolo says it couldn’t come at a worse time, as the company heads into its busiest season.

“April and May are actually our two busiest months of the entire year, so that’s going to be the time we use the most fuel,” she explained.

To add insult to injury, most of Bailey’s fleet runs on diesel -- the prices running the highest.

Owners say it’s nearing the point of having to implement a fuel surcharge for customers.

“We have only ever done this one or two times in the past 24 years we’ve been around so it’s not something we want to do but it is something that if fuel prices get to a certain amount, it’s something that we will have to look at doing,” said Piccolo.

Lancaster-based Superior VIP Limousines is in the same boat.

Owner Ray Broderick says it typically costs $55 to fill up one of his limos.

With current gas prices, that cost has jumped up by at least $15.

Broderick says the situation is leaving him with no choice but to adjust his prices to make up for the extra expense.

“I haven’t raised them for seven years, [but] now we’re getting to the point where I don’t know if I’m going to raise the total price or add a fuel surcharge,” said Broderick.

Both businesses are promising transparency and hoping their customers understand.

“I think that’s really the key, just letting them know ‘Hey this is what’s going on,’” said Piccolo. “Obviously if they’re watching the news, they know what’s going on. If they’re fueling their own vehicle they understand.”

According to AAA, Pennsylvania is currently one of the top ten most expensive states to fuel up.