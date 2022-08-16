x
Economy

Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in San Francisco, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest was in Baton Rouge at $3.38 per gallon.
Credit: AP
Darryl Matevish of Sewickley, Pa., fills his car with regular unleaded gas at $4.19 per gallon at a Sheetz store in Sewickley, Pa., Monday, March 7, 2022. The average price of regular gasoline across the U.S. has risen above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

