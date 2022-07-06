Grim milestone: Average Pa. gas price hits $5 per gallon

Another day, another record high for gas prices: the average gas price in Pa. surpassed $5 per gallon on June 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Another day, another record high for gas prices: the average gas price in Pennsylvania surpassed $5 per gallon on June 8.

Gas prices have been breaking records day after day in recent weeks, according to AAA average gas price data.

For many, though, the $5 mark signals the nightmare threshold they hoped would never come.

Phil White, a York resident who commutes to Baltimore for work, said he now has to allocate nearly double for his weekly gas costs.

“It’s taking a real bite out of my pocket, about $210 where it used to be like maybe $120," he said.

Pennsylvanians are now paying $1.85 more per gallon than this time a year ago.

The national average is still hovering below $5, at $4.96 per gallon.

Prices could continue to rise because of global and national factors affecting oil production and refining. U.S. refineries are still running at lower production levels than they were before the pandemic.

Hurricane season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30, heightens the likelihood of weather disrupting oil production, as well.