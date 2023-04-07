Discounted internet services available for low income Pennsylvanians

The Affordable Connectivity Program allows eligible Pennsylvanians to receive up to $30 off their monthly internet bill and a $100 credit to purchase devices.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvanians who make below a certain income threshold may be eligible to receive a discount on internet services and the devices used to get online.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a a federal program that helps Pennsylvanians with low incomes pay for broadband service and internet-connected devices necessary to maintain reliable internet access in their homes.

“We rely on internet access for work, school, health care, and more, and having affordable and reliable internet service at home is essential to our everyday lives—but we know that access to this resource is not universal, which is why the Affordable Connectivity Program is so important,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “The ACP can help to expand broadband access to households across Pennsylvania, so I encourage anyone who may be eligible for this program to apply today.”

Eligible Pennsylvanians can receive up to $30 off their monthly internet bill and a one-time $100 credit to purchase a laptop, computer or tablet from participating providers. The ACP is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

In order to qualify for the ACP, a household must meet at least one of the following:

Income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines: $29,160 for single households, $60,000 for a household of four;

Participation in one of several federal assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC or SSI: Pennsylvanians can apply for SNAP and Medicaid through DHS – and thus can become eligible for the ACP – online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS, via the myCOMPASS PA mobile app or by calling DHS’ Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 for Philadelphia residents).

Recipient of a Pell Grant in the current calendar year;

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating internet provider’s existing low-income program.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is an important tool to help us close the digital divide in the Commonwealth,” said Brandon Carson, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “This grant funding increases awareness of the ACP, which helps eligible, low-income households get the broadband access they need for work, school, healthcare and more. It’s a great program to address the barrier of broadband affordability in Pennsylvania.”

To apply for the ACP, visit AffordableConnectivity.gov and fill out the online application or print out one to mail in.

Once an application is approved, individuals must contact their preferred participating internet provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to their bill. Some internet providers might also require individuals to complete an application as well.

ACP-participating internet service providers in Pennsylvania can be found here.