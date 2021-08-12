Dept. of Labor determines Transitions Healthcare short-changed 256 essential workers more than $73,000 in overtime pay

The Maryland-based healthcare company failed to pay required OT to employees at 4 Pennsylvania facilities, including those in Harrisburg and Gettysburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Labor announced it determined that a Maryland-based healthcare management company short-changed several essential employees at four facilities in Pennsylvania and one in Maryland.

Transitions Healthcare LLC, located in Westminster, MD, a large employer in long-term care and rehabilitation, could have shown more care when paying 256 of its essential workers, the department's Wage and Hour Division said.

An investigation determined Transitions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to pay required overtime to employees who worked over 40 hours in a workweek.

"The employer violated the law by failing to include earned bonuses in the calculation of overtime pay, including sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses and bonuses for working extra shifts," the department said. "Excluding these amounts resulted in the employer paying overtime at rates lower than those required by law."

Transitions will pay $73,031 in back wages to workers at the following locations:

Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg: 53 affected workers, $10,045 in back wages

Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Care Center, Harrisburg: 69 affected workers, $23,823 in back wages

Transitions Healthcare North, Huntingdon: 51 affected workers, $16,206 in back wages

Transitions Healthcare Washington LLC, Washington: 73 affected workers, $21,409 in back wages

Transitions Healthcare Oakland Manor, Sykesville, MD: 10 affected workers, $1,548 in back wages

“Transitions Healthcare shortchanged essential workers at a time when people employed in the healthcare industry have faced risks to themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Had this employer properly incorporated all bonuses paid, they would have paid these workers their full wages and avoided violations. We encourage any employers with questions to reach out to us for help. Violations like those in this case can be avoided.”