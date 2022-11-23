Dauphin County's proposed 2023 budget does not include a property tax hike for 18th straight year

Commissioners will vote on the budget on Dec. 14. The public is able to review it online until then.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County Commissioners drafted a budget that does not include an increase in property taxes for an unprecedented 18th year in a row.

“Holding the line on taxes gets harder with each passing year, as the costs of goods and services continue to rise,” commissioner chair Mike Pries said. “This budget proposal truly involved a team effort that we are proud of.”

The public can review the proposal online here or at the Dauphin County Administration Building, located at 2 S. Second St., Harrisburg, until the vote.

Officials will vote on the budget at the Dec. 14 public meeting. Commissioners note that there may be some additional cuts made prior to the vote.

“This proposal includes investment in our workforce,” commissioner Chad Saylor said. “We have spent the past couple weeks in budget hearings making significant cuts that will save the county money.”

The proposed general fund budget is $221.6 million. The county millage rate is remaining at 6.88 mills, per the proposal.

“It is becoming much more expensive to operate in government," commissioner George P. Hartwick III said. "We will continue to be mindful of ways to use non-taxpayer resources so to minimize financial stress on our residents.”

The county is still facing problems related to staffing and employee retention—particularly in social services departments—and high costs of materials.

Commissioners also cite unfunded mandates, such as those from the state for running elections, as being burdensome.