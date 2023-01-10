Cut Your Energy Costs Day 2023 | Ways to save on electricity

Jan. 10 is Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and these tips will help you to save the most on your monthly bill.

With winter in full force and the ever-growing impact of inflation, reducing the price of your monthly electricity bill this season is highly encouraged.

In November 2022, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) urged Pennsylvanians to prepare for an increase in energy costs this winter.

#CallUtilitiesNow is one organization helping those who are struggling financially and to find the right utility assistance program(s) for them. However, there are ways to start reducing electricity in your home as soon as today.

Cut Your Energy Costs Day is Jan. 10, and the U.S. Department of Energy has compiled a useful list of ways to save energy.

"Always-on" Systems - Try monitoring and reducing your always-on appliances and electronics. By simply unplugging systems that aren't being used frequently, especially when asleep, you can easily save some pennies.

- Try monitoring and reducing your always-on appliances and electronics. By simply unplugging systems that aren't being used frequently, especially when asleep, you can easily save some pennies. Appliances & Electronics - When it comes to home appliances and electronics, purchasing energy-efficient products may be beneficial to minimizing electricity usage. An advanced power strip is recommended to reduce electricity that is wasted when electronics are not being used.

- When it comes to home appliances and electronics, purchasing energy-efficient products may be beneficial to minimizing electricity usage. An advanced power strip is recommended to reduce electricity that is wasted when electronics are not being used. Heating & Cooling - The U.S. Department of Energy suggests using passive solar design concepts inside your house when possible. Energy-efficient windows and doors that are properly insulated and air-sealed can help block out that pesky cold air from seeping through. There are also heating systems that do not consume electricity and can help your wallet in the long run. Altogether, keep an eye on that thermostat.

- The U.S. Department of Energy suggests using passive solar design concepts inside your house when possible. Energy-efficient windows and doors that are properly insulated and air-sealed can help block out that pesky cold air from seeping through. There are also heating systems that do not consume electricity and can help your wallet in the long run. Altogether, keep an eye on that thermostat. Lighting - Swapping your standard light bulbs to energy-efficient ones is a small change that can make a big difference. During the day, instead of automatically flipping up that light switch, try relying on natural light from windows and skylights.

- Swapping your standard light bulbs to energy-efficient ones is a small change that can make a big difference. During the day, instead of automatically flipping up that light switch, try relying on natural light from windows and skylights. Water Heating - Recommended by the U.S. Department of Energy, an Energy Star heat pump water heater, if operated efficiently, will help you save on utilities and also protect the environment.