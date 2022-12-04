Don't be fooled by the real pictures and the logo, this Facebook ad is not what it seems

The pictures show real items and a logo you know, but the price and the 'seller' aren't for real.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Facebook ads are everywhere. I get sucked into them just like the rest of you, but just because the ad looks good, doesn’t mean it’s for real. I know you know that, but the scammers are really good.

An ad for outdoor sheds caught the eye of a 2 Wants To Know viewer and she hit the ‘shop now’ button to cash in.

Dorothy writes: I started the process of buying the shed. The link to pay for them wasn't working properly. After the second attempt, the price kept changing and I realized something wasn't right. It never took me to a Lowe’s confirmation page.



Dorothy was using PayPal. She got in touch with PayPal and her bank. Thankfully, she was able to have the charges stopped. That doesn't always happen. Once you make a PayPal, Venmo, or CashApp payment, it's gone, like cash or wired money.

2 Wants To Know has two big take-aways here for you.



#1 Anytime you buy something online, use a credit card.

Not a debit card, tied to your bank account, but a credit card.

“There are not the same protections with your debit card as with your credit card. Those guidelines with a credit card, where you can dispute a charge for 60 days, the banks don't have to allow you to dispute a charge,” said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.