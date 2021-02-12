Tesla releases $1,900 'Cyberquad for Kids'

AUSTIN, Texas — Electric automaker Tesla announced the release of a $1,900 all-electric four-wheel ATV for kids and it's giving off major Halo vibes.
The Cyberquad for Kids is already out of stock and will start shipping within two-to-four weeks, according to Tesla's website. The Cyberquad ATV is designed for kids 8 years or older and features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars.
The all-electric ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and has a top speed of 10 mph.
Tesla said the design of the ATV – while I think has an uncanny resemblance to the XBOX video game Halo's mongoose ATV – is inspired by the automaker's Cybertruck design.
The Tesla Cybertruck is notably one of the models expected to be produced in Austin's Gigafactory. The $1.1 billion Gigafactory that will also produce the Model Y electric SUVs. Construction on the Gigafactory is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
