x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

Tesla releases $1,900 'Cyberquad for Kids'

The all-electric ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and has a top speed of 10 mph.

AUSTIN, Texas — Electric automaker Tesla announced the release of a $1,900 all-electric four-wheel ATV for kids and it's giving off major Halo vibes. 

The Cyberquad for Kids is already out of stock and will start shipping within two-to-four weeks, according to Tesla's website. The Cyberquad ATV is designed for kids 8 years or older and features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars.

The all-electric ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and has a top speed of 10 mph.

Tesla said the design of the ATV – while I think has an uncanny resemblance to the XBOX video game Halo's mongoose ATV – is inspired by the automaker's Cybertruck design

The Tesla Cybertruck is notably one of the models expected to be produced in Austin's Gigafactory. The $1.1 billion Gigafactory that will also produce the Model Y electric SUVs. Construction on the Gigafactory is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

PHOTOS: Tesla releases $1,900 'Cyberquad for kids

1 / 3
Tesla
Courtesy: Tesla

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Get the Cowboys in your inbox: Sign up for the 'Playbook with Joe Trahan' weekly newsletter!

This year KVUE turns 50, and we’re looking back on Austin's defining news stories

Starting Dec. 2, Texas bans abortion-inducing medication and tightens voting restrictions

 

In Other News

Shoppers score Black Friday deals