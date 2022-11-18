Snoop Dogg releases new pet accessory line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs"

The entertainment icon and entrepreneur has rolled out his new line "Snoop Doggie Doggs," which includes clothes and accessories for pet dogs and cats.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snoop Dogg has entered into a new line of business — pet accessories.

"If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!" said Snoop Dogg.

The line is extensive and features things like dog apparel, plush toys, bowls, leashes and more, according to a release.

Some of the pet accessories are takes on Snoop Dogg's very own outfits. They range in sizes from extra small to extra large and retail anywhere from $14.99 to $99.99.

The line, released Nov. 15, is available for purchase exclusively at SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and the Amazon store. Some of the collections available include, "Off The Chain," "Boss Lady" and "Throw a Dogg a Bone."