Sheetz reduces price of diesel fuel by 50 cents per gallon at all of its Mid-Atlantic locations

This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers, the company said.

ALTOONA, Pa. — The price of diesel fuel is going down at more than 600 Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic, the company announced in a press release.

Sheetz said Tuesday it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents per gallon at each of its 665+ store locations that offer it.

This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers, the company said.

The offer ends on January 31, Sheetz said.

The price will be decreased from the original diesel price listed at each one of Sheetz’s 665+ locations. This offer will include both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options.

During this offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.