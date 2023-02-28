Acting Attorney General warns Pennsylvanians of 'secret shopper' scam

The scammers will encourage you to immediately deposit and spend the money from a check that turns out to be fraudulent.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 27.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning Pennsylvanians of a gift card scam.

To commit this fraud, scammers will act as recruiters for a "secret shopper" job. They will send unsuspecting people a check and tell them to cash it right away. The recruiter will then ask the so-called secret shopper to purchase gift cards using the money from the check—typically with a little extra bonus for the shopper to keep.

The catch is that the check is fraudulent. By the time the new "employee" finds out that they will not be receiving the funds from the bad check, the money for the gift cards has already come out of their personal account and the scammers are long gone with the gift card numbers—and the victim's money.

“Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can proactively keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “Anyone receiving suspicious emails, calls, or texts should report them to my Office to help protect yourself and others.”

Warning signs of this scam include:

A job listing or unsolicited mailing, call, text or email that guarantees you will make a lot of money as a secret shopper.

A secret shopper job that requires you to pay up front to get started.

An “employer” that sends you a check or money order with instructions to deposit it in your account and return a portion to the sender.