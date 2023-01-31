Rutter's offers new 'Big Game Bundle' to satisfy your snacking needs

The $29.99 package includes 12 mozzarella sticks, 12 chicken wings, 10 chicken strips, a 2-liter bottle of soda, and a 14oz bag of Martin's chips.

YORK, Pa. — If you need some snack options for that big game that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Feb. 12, a certain basketball tournament that begins in March, or a famous golf event in April, one Central PA convenience store has you covered.

Starting today, Rutter's is offering a new Big Game Bundle filled with gameday favorites.

The $29.99 package includes 12 mozzarella sticks, 12 chicken wings, 10 chicken strips, a 2-liter bottle of soda, and a 14oz bag of Martin's chips.

“We wanted to provide our customers with a way to serve our award-winning food to all their friends and family,” said Chad White, Rutter’s Food Service Category Manager. “Whether you’re watching a football game, basketball game, or golf tournament, Rutter's Big Game Bundle is the perfect food option for any event."

This offer is valid from today through April 11 for Rutter’s Rewards Members.

Rutter’s full-service convenience stores offer a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods, general merchandise, and more than 700 beverage options. Customers are able to enjoy Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menu, with 24/7 breakfast, lunch, and dinner.