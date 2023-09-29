x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

Lancaster County food manufacturer recalls several seasoning products after rodent feces is found in oregano samples

Regal Foods Inc., of Leola, issued the recall of eight seasoning products, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
Credit: Regal Foods Inc.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County food manufacturing company has recalled eight seasoning products after rodent droppings were found in samples of oregano.

Regal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration this week.

A Class II recall means the use of the recalled product might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or that the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote, according to the FDA.

The affected products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky, and Georgia, the FDA said.

The recall includes Regal Italian Seasoning, Regal Oregano Leaves, Regal Taco Seasoning, Regal Herbs & Garlic, Regal Fajita Seasoning, Regal Herbs De Provence, Regal Pasta Herb, and Regal Blackening Seasoning.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Realtors caution sellers about texts and calls asking if their home is for sale

Before You Leave, Check This Out