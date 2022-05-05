Electricity will soon cost more—again—in central Pa.

The cost of cooling down is going up, as PPL raises electricity rates just in time for warmer summer weather.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Amid high inflation and energy prices rising globally, electricity rates will soon go up for many in south central Pennsylvania.

Utility company PPL announced that on June 1, the default rate customers pay for electricity will rise from 8.941 cents per kilowatt hour to 12.366 cents per kWh.

The 38% hike will cost the average residential customer about $34 more per month, based on the average customer using 1,000 kWh per month, according to PPL.

The rate hike is the second since December, when rates went up 26%. The two increases combined will cost customers $48 more per month this summer than last summer.

“I think that’s ridiculous. I think it’s high enough right now. So me paying $30 more, that’s outrageous,” said Melvin Nieves of Lancaster, adding the extra cost will definitely pinch his budget.

For those whose rent covers utilities, the news didn’t hit as hard.

“I don’t have to pay for utility bills. Why should I be concerned about it?” said Lancaster renter Timothy Randler.

PPL’s website says costs are rising because of inflation and global economic events that affect energy sources, such as the war in Ukraine.

However, there are strategies to save. PPL suggests cutting down on energy at home or shopping for a better deal.

A search on the Pennsylvania Public Utility’s rate tracking site found 44 additional electricity suppliers that serve Lancaster County.