Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board offering wine mystery boxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is offering mystery wine boxes to interested customers through Jan. 27.

The offer is limited to purchases made through FWGS.com while supplies last and customers will have the option to choose from a variety of wines - red, white, and rosés. They will also have the option to choose from a variety of two-, four-, six-, or 12-bottle wine mystery boxes.

The minimum package discount of each mystery box is 6.2% off the total retail value of the wines included in a given box. No substitutions or returns will be permitted unless a bottle is damaged during delivery.

Orders over $99 will be eligible for free shipping and customers must be over 21-years-old to order.