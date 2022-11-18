Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hit record low in October

The commonwealth's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point in October, setting a new record low.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced today that the commonwealth's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point in October, setting a new record low.

October 2022's unemployment rate was down 1.6 percentage points compared to the same month last year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 2,000 people over October.

The employment count rose 8,000—to 6,193,000—and resident unemployment declined 6,000—to 258,000.

"With Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipping to 4.0 percent for the first time, this is a historic opportunity to reflect on the critical value of each and every worker in the commonwealth. Individually, we work to follow our passions and support our families. Collectively, Pennsylvania workers are the engine of a world-class economy,” L&I secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “A low unemployment rate is an excellent economic indicator, but our work is far from over. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to invest in growing our labor force, developing skilled workers that meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers and attracting talented workers to the commonwealth.”

Nonfarm jobs in the commonwealth were also up 10,400 over the month to 6,009,500 in October, the first time to surpass 6 million jobs since the recovery began.

The largest gain was in leisure and hospitality. Trade, transportation and utilities also rose to a record high level.

From April 2020 to October 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 92% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic. Three supersectors—trade, transportation and utilities; information; and professional and business services—were above their pre-pandemic job levels in October 2022.