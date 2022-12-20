Experts warn 'Out of Stock' scams targeting shoppers

With some gift-exchanges underway, some shoppers may be desperate to make those final purchases. Experts claim scammers are capitalizing.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's almost time to put gifts under the tree and if people haven't checked all the presents off their list, they may be feeling desperate. That's exactly what scammers want to take advantage of.

"Since we're right on top of these things, they'll say 'we can get it into your hands right away,'" said Andrew Goode, Vice President of the Metro D.C. and Eastern Pennsylvania branch of the Better Business Bureau. "People need to be cautious about what their expectations are and whether these are actually legitimate offers."

Goode said scammers often use ads on social media to draw in shoppers with great deals on popular products that may be selling out at major retailers. They're hoping you take the bait.

"[Shoppers'] credit card will be charged shortly after putting in all the information and within minutes, an hour, maybe overnight, they'll receive an email saying the item is not in stock and that they'll be receiving a refund," Goode said.

It may seem routine.

"Many people have confronted the 'out of stock' issue because of the supply chain issue," Goode said.

The difference, Goode said, is in many cases that promised refund never comes. Scammers hope you don't notice.

There are ways to protect yourself. When you're browsing, Goode said make sure the URL begins with "HTTPS" or shows a lock icon, meaning the site is secure. Always keep your receipt to prove your purchase if something goes wrong. If you're shopping online, Goode suggests using a credit card.

"Your credit card company is going to provide you a certain level of protection and assurance in these situations," Goode said. "They're going to be able to backtrack the funds to you and probably stop them from getting to the scam artist in the first place."