NRG Energy shares the top five ways to reduce energy usage in your home during coronavirus pandemic

These include lowering your thermostat and washing larger loads of laundry.

According to energy company NRG, these are the top five ways to save energy usage while you're at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

1. Lower your thermostat. If possible, set your thermostat to no warmer than 68°F. The U.S. Department of Energy says you could save about 1% on energy usage for every degree you lower your thermostat over an eight-hour period. Even 70 instead of 72 can make a difference. While you’re at it, to ensure you’re getting the most out of your system, take a few moments to clean your air vents.

2. When doing laundry, bigger is better. You’ll want to run fewer, larger loads rather than more, smaller loads. Whenever possible, don’t let the dryer cool down. Do back to back loads in the dryer to take advantage of the heat buildup and use the dryer’s moisture sensor. No sense having the dryer run after the clothes are dry. And be sure to clean the lint tray after each drying cycle.

3. When cooking, smaller is better. When it comes to appliances and cookware, you want to try and go small. So that means toaster ovens and microwaves instead of the oven and stove. Also, use the smaller pots and pans when you can. If you have ceramic or glass ones, use those because they retain heat better than metal ones. And with longer days, perhaps consider grilling occasionally. It consumes almost no energy and is a great way to bring the family together.

4. When doing dishes, fill ‘er up. Because dishwashers require a lot of energy to wash and dry dishes, be sure you wait until the dishwasher is full before running it. Don’t use the heat dry option. It’s not necessary and requires a lot of extra energy. And if you’ll be running the dishwasher right away, scrape, don’t rinse those dishes because water uses energy. 5. Be fridge friendly. Be decisive when getting something out of the fridge. Opening the fridge or freezer door over and over and keeping the door open while looking for something drives up your fridge’s energy usage. And when storing food, be sure to cover liquids in