Miller Lite introduces Christmas Tree Keg Stand, just in time for holiday shopping

CHICAGO — If you're looking for the perfect gift for the beer fan on your holiday list, you can stop right here.

Miller Lite introduced its new holiday collection on Tuesday, highlighted by the world's first Christmas Tree Keg Stand.

The ingenious gift allows you to drink draft Miller Lite straight from your tree, the beer company said in a press release.

"Perfect for keeping your tree fresh and beer cold, the Christmas Tree Keg Stand is a fully-functioning tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite," the company said. "Great for gatherings with friends and family, the limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand is compatible with up to a five-foot tree and will be available for purchase in limited quantities while supplies last."

If the keg stand doesn't grab you, Miller Lite has plenty of other branded gift ideas in its holiday collection, including everything from cozy beer-inspired knitwear and festive can-holder ornaments, which the company has dubbed "beernaments."

"Now supporting 12 oz cans of beer, Beernaments fit snugly around Miller Lite cans and ship in sets of six for sharing (with your 21+ friends)," the company said. "Once enjoyed, Beernaments can be hung on Christmas trees for all to behold by simply using the tab and a hook."

The Christmas Tree Keg Stand and the other holiday collection items will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 10.

The keg stand costs $49.99 and will be available here, while supplies last.

“This season there's truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover's tree than the tree stand itself," said Sofia Colucci, Global VP of Miller family of brands. “Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we’re literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand.”