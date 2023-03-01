Hershey's celebrates Women's History Month by bringing back SHE bars

Limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars will be available nationwide in four unique wrappers with more than 200 adjectives describing women who inspire us every day.

HERSHEY, Pa. — March is Women's History Month, and the Hershey Company announced it is joining the celebration by bring back its limited-edition Hershey's SHE bars for a third straight year "to honor the influential women and girls who make an impact on our lives."

The SHE bars serve as a heartwarming reminder to take a moment and shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day, the company said in a press release.

This year, Hershey's and its nonprofit partner, Girls on the Run, joined forces for the second time to build upon their shared mission of uplifting women to recognize their limitless potential.

Together, they partnered to curate the 200+ powerful adjectives that are featured on the SHE bars by asking Girls on the Run coaches and participants to describe an impactful woman in their lives.

"She is fearless, loving, hardworking, and brilliant," were just some of the moving words Girls on the Run participants shared, the company said.

"We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey's SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey's larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women's History Month and every month," said Hershey's brand manager Katie DeCapria. "This bar, with 200+ thoughtful adjectives created with our partners Girls on the Run, reminds us to take a moment to honor the women and girls who inspire us every day.

"We hope to spark meaningful, heartwarming connections through the simple gesture of giving a SHE bar to someone who has played an important role in your life."