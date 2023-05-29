Harrisburg Hallmark location set to close after three decades in business

Starting Tuesday, May 30, all merchandise at Kathy's Hallmark in Harrisburg will be 70% off. Seasonal greeting cards will be 80% off, according to the Facebook page.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kathy's Hallmark located at 5076 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg will permanently close its doors on June 18 after over three decades in business.

The closure was announced after 33 years in business in a letter to customers posted on April 8.

"With the ownership of the mall changing hands once again, we were presented with an unreasonable high rent increase (almost 600%) that is forcing us to go out of business," owner Kathy wrote in a Facebook post.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30, all merchandise within the store will be 70% off. Seasonal greeting cards will also be 80% off. According to the business, everything must go.

All sales are final and no returns will be accepted, according to Kathy's Hallmark Facebook page. The closing sales began on April 24.