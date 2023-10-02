Average price of gas in Harrisburg area drops by 3.2 cents per gallon over last week, according to new GasBuddy survey

Prices dropped 6.3 cents per gallon in the Lancaster area over the last week, while the average price per gallon in York remained unchanged.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The average price of gas in Harrisburg fell by 3.2 cents per gallon over the last week, leveling off at $3.86 per gallon on Monday, according to a new survey of 241 area gas stations by GasBuddy.com.

Prices in Harrisburg are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.52 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Harrisburg was priced at $3.67/gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon—a difference of 32 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29/gallon, while the highest was $4.65/gallon—a difference of $1.36/gallon, according to GasBuddy.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/gallon on Monday, GasBuddy said.

The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lancaster: $3.84/gallon, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/gallon

Reading: $3.84/gallon, down 6.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/gallon

York: $3.93/gallon, unchanged from last week's $3.93/gallon

"While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the west, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we're likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead.

"You could say Christmas is coming early; California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year. Areas of Arizona, Las Vegas and Reno could fall back below $4 by the end of the year as well.