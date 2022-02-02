Free fries from Wendy's, Starbucks price increases | Consumer Headlines

Starbucks announced an increase in prices, and Wendy's is offering free fries with purchase for the month while using its app.

A cup of coffee is going to put a bigger dent in your wallet, and that's not the only thing for which you'll pay more.

Booths and bars at restaurants are filling up once again, and now business owners are trying to make up for money lost over the past two years.

The National Restaurant Association released a 2022 State of the Industry Report, where it noted the industry expects to create 400,000 jobs and generate almost $900 billion in sales.

Officials estimate it will take at least a year for restaurants and bars to regain normal staffing levels, and with inflation, almost everything on a menu will be more expensive.

Along with bars and restaurants, another place you'll pay more is Starbucks.

The coffee chain plans to raise prices and reduce spending because of inflation, and that's a change of tune from a couple months ago.

In September, Starbucks said it did not intend to increase prices, saying it had enough supply to outlast shortages.

Despite the widespread price increases, you can get at least one thing for free.