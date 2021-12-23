Be careful of where you're buying the top holiday gifts | 12 Scams of Christmas

Every year, there are different holiday gift items people go crazy for, and sell out. Here's why you should be wary of buying these items from third-parties.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Remember that "Tickle Me Elmo" craze?

That was 25 years ago and honestly, not much has changed.

There are top items every year that people go nuts for.

On day 11 of our "12 Scams of Christmas," we make sure you don't go broke while trying to snag this year's hottest item.

There are dozens upon dozens of listings for PlayStation 5s on Facebook marketplace. That whole microchip shortage made the already popular gift even harder to get this year.

How many of these postings are real? That's another story. This is why the Better Business Bureau reminds you that top holiday wish list items always make the "12 Scams of Christmas."

"When you see those items start to go out of stock, but then you see it on a different website and it's in stock and half the price, that's a big red flag," Kelsey Coleman, the director of communications at the Better Business Bureau for Metro Philly and Eastern Pennsylvania said.

For now, go to retailers you know and trust as soon as they open or constantly refresh their websites. Also, make sure it's been shipped and sold by the retailer, not a third party, Coleman says.

Chances are, if you haven't been able to secure one of these hot items already, it's too late.

Instead, you can set up notifications on some of the big retailers or even join their membership programs to be notified before anyone else.