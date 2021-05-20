Pa. mom of son with special needs fights Hersheypark for a refund over its mask policy | FOX43 Finds Out

A Lebanon county says asked for a refund on season passes she bought before the pandemic because her non-verbal son won't wear a mask.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Up until recently, all guests at Hersheypark had to wear a face mask.

Now, fully vaccinated people don't have to - but kids who are not vaccinated still do.

For the Horst family of Lebanon County, that just isn't possible for their son, Sawyer, and for months the family couldn't get a refund.

That changed after FOX43 Finds Out stepped in.

The Horst family from Lebanon county loves going to Hersheypark.

"They can be active, ride rides, and get some energy out," said Natalie Horst, a mom of 4.

Her 6-year-old son Sawyer, is usually all smiles at the sweetest place on earth.

However, that hasn't been the case over the past year.

Horst says, "Hersheypark is really discriminating us and other families like us."

Sawyer has Mowat-Wilson syndrome. His mom says, "He is globally delayed in all areas. He does walk but he does not talk. He's almost 6 years old but he functions lower than a 2-year-old, maybe 18 months."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hersheypark has a policy that people who are not vaccinated against the virus, must wear a face mask.

Which Sawyer's mom says is just not an option for him. "He has some sensory issues going on where, for him, a mask is on his face; he doesn't like that. he rips it off. We have a hard time keeping coats on him in the winter. we have ducted taped gloves on his coat and he still manages to get them off."

The Horst family spent more than $1,300 on the tickets, before the mask policy when into place.

While she has no problem with Hersheypark's policy, she just wanted a refund since she knows Sawyer won't wear a mask which means they can't go to the park.

Horst said, "This is a disability. It's not that we're choosing to not put a mask on him. If he were typical I would absolutely be making him put a mask on, but he's not typical."

Horst says she spoke with several Hersheypark representatives and says they all told her the same thing: she would not be getting a refund.

After getting nowhere with Hersheypark, Horst contacted FOX43 Finds Out.

"I'm fighting for his rights and I shouldn't have to," said Horst.

The day after FOX43 Finds Out reached out to Hersheypark out asking why Horst couldn't get a refund, Natalie got a phone call from a Hershey representative.

She said, "They had recently decided to allow families who are in our situation who have a family member who is unable to wear a face mask or a face shield due to medical reasons, either a full refund or to roll passes over to next season. Someone has to speak up for them, they can't do it themselves. So I'm just glad they are listening to us now," said the mom of 4.

A Hershey representative sent us a statement that reads in part "Were aware that our ongoing conversations with this family’s concern was resolved to their satisfaction. We welcome feedback from our Season Pass Holders, and were glad we could resolve this important issue favorably for our valued guests. We thank them for their patience as we all have been working through new and changing guidelines over the past 14 months."

Horst thinks without FOX43 Finds Out, she would still be fighting for a refund.

She said, "Without you guys, I don't think they would have listened to me or anyone else in this situation."

The Horst family says they do plan on going back to Hersheypark when masks are no longer required for any guests.

FOX43 Finds Out also reached out to several other amusement parks in PA to find out about their latest mask policy.

Dutch Wonderland, Kennywood, Idlewild & Soakzone, and Sandcastle Water Park: "We proactively extended 2020 season passes through 2021. Each season pass type offers its same benefits this year as it would have last year. This was done because 2020 passholders did not get a full or “normal” season last year, and also because we realized not everyone would be comfortable visiting last year, whether because of mask requirements or general COVID caution. If a guest who previously purchased a pass reaches out to us noting they’re still not comfortable visiting while COVID is a factor or while mitigation measures are still in place, and their pass has not yet been used, we will offer them a refund. No medical documentation is necessary. We’ll continue doing all we can to work with our guests and passholders to help provide the greatest possible level of comfort when they visit!"

DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash: "Guests who purchased Season Passes or All Day Fun Passes for 2020 may use them in 2021. If guests who do not want to visit in 2021 due to covid-19 safety guidelines……or if they don’t feel comfortable visiting yet….. we did offer refunds thru May 1, 2021. After May 1st----we have been taking the refund requests on a case by case basis."

Other amusement parks including Sesame Place and Dorney Park did not respond to our request for a comment.