Local organizations help seniors hold monthly card night after FOX43 investigation | FOX43 Finds Out

After a FOX43 Finds Out report, several community organizations pitch in to help seniors in McSherrytown host their monthly card night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. — A group of people hanging out in McSherrystown on a sunny day may not have a lot in common, but a FOX43 Finds Out story brought them all together.

"When I saw it, I couldn't believe it. These are our seniors, we should be helping them," said Gina DeMaria.

Our FOX43 Finds Out story focused on a monthly card night for seniors at the McSherrystown Senior Center. The borough recently increased the price to rent the spot at $100 per time and the seniors say they couldn't afford it, so the game folded.

"It's very minimal the amount they're asking for, but to seniors, it's a lot. So that's why we decided to help," said DeMaria. She runs Anthony's Way, a non-profit that helps people dealing with addictions.

She will now cover the card night event fee and help with food for a year. It's not the only help the seniors are getting.

"Me and my buddy Dustin got together and we thought, 'Ok, maybe we can pay for the rest of the year, let's make this happen for them,'" said Hector Torres. After watching our story, the owner of Red Rose Mobile Detailing in Lancaster also wanted to help.

They are paying for the seniors to play cards once a month for the rest of the year.

Torres said, "Being able to give back, it makes us feel good."

They've barely been in business for a year but felt compelled to help this group. One more group wanted to pitch in, offering the seniors another place to play if they can't afford the senior center fee. Jim Gouker from McSherrystown K gave the group an offer too, saying, "If they can't come to a resolve in all of this, they can come back to the K and play for free."

All of this outpouring of support made the former card club organizer emotional. Sharon Ingram said, "I love it. I can't believe this is happening. Thank you, we appreciate your support, immensely."

With all the help, the card night won't have to fold and the seniors will get to play again next month.