Here's how to get the best deals during Amazon Prime Days | FOX43 Finds Out

Amazon Prime Days are July 12th and the 13th, before you buy anything, FOX43 Finds Out how you can check to make sure you're not getting tricked by a deal.

YORK, Pa. — On July 12-13 there will be a lot of "Add to Cart" happening for Amazon Prime members.

The company will drop tons of deals for Amazon Prime days. Typically, the best deals are on Amazon's own products. Things like fire sticks, kindles, and smart speakers.

A lot of people look for some big-ticket items like other electronics, gym equipment, and clothing. Those may not be steals.

To make sure you're getting the best deals FOX43 Finds Out has several tools for you to check out before you check out.

1. Try Camel Camel Camel. It's a website that tracks Amazon prices over time.

You just have to do is copy the Amazon link for a product and you'll get a graph of what prices have looked like over the past year or so. This way, you can make sure Amazon didn't hike up the price just to drop it again on prime day.

2. You can also get a web browser extension called Keepa. It basically does the same thing as camel camel camel, but you won't have to open a new tab to get the information.

3. Octoshop and Ibotta are also two other browser extensions you can check out. Those will gather data from other retailers to let you know if the product you're looking for is cheaper on another site.

Keep in mind, Both Best Buy and Target will run their own deal days from July 11th to the 13th.

Watch out for scams

Scammers know people are going to be buying a lot next week and they're ready to fool you.

Check point, a cyber security firm, found that Amazon-related phishing attacks are up 37%. If you get an email related to a recent purchase or canceled order, do not click on it. Instead, go to your Amazon account and check your orders from there.