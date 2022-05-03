Here's what you need to know about REAL ID in Pennsylvania | FOX43 Finds Out

REAL ID enforcement is expected to begin on May 3, 2023, after being postponed several times. FOX43 Finds Out the 3 things you need to know.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — REAL ID enforcement has been postponed several times, most recently because of the covid-19 pandemic. As of right now, on May 3rd, 2023, you'll likely need either a REAL ID or passport to take a domestic flight and enter most federal facilities.

FOX43 Finds Out what you need to know if you want a REAL ID before it's enforced.

1. You have to pay to get a REAL ID.

In Pennsylvania, it will cost you: $30 dollars for the REAL ID fee. Then, if you're a regular non-commercial driver it's $30.50 for license renewal. In total, that's $60.50.

2. There are specific PennDOT centers where you can get a REAL ID on the spot.

There are two locations in south-central Pennsylvania. 2090 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster East Lampeter Township in Lancaster County and another in 429 N. Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County. Both are closed on Monday. You can also go to any PennDOT Driver License Center, but then you'll wait about 15 days to get the real id in the mail.

3. You need several documents to actually get a REAL ID.

If you got your first Pennsylvania after September of 2003, you can see if you pre-verify online. But if you got it before 2003, you'll likely have to bring proof of several documents.

Those could include:

Your original Birth certificate or an unexpired passport

A social security card

Two proofs of Pennsylvania residency. Those can be your PA license, PA vehicle registration, or even a utility bill with the same name and address.

if you've changed your name, you'll need proof of that too.

if you really don't want a REAL ID for whatever reason, it's not a requirement in Pennsylvania. If you would rather carry your passport when you fly instead, that's fine too. If you have any more questions about REAL ID, check out PennDOT's FAQ.

Just keep in mind, the standard Pennsylvania license that won't be enough to get you through security at an airport and other federal properties starting next year.