Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards can lead to identity theft | FOX43 Finds Out

It's a crime to buy a fake vaccine card, make your own, or fill out a real card with false information.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some private businesses now require COVID-19 vaccines and that's prompting people who don't want the shot to look into fake cards.

FOX43 Finds Out how buying a fake can cost you a lot more than the value of the card.

These are just some of the headlines from around the country where people have tried to make money from fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, which by the way, is illegal. It's a crime to buy a fake card, make your own, or fill out a real card with false information. People who are caught could be fined $5,000 and spend up to a year in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission says those who are making these cards for people are then selling that information to make even more money. Scammers can then sell your data or even use it to commit identity theft.

The same goes for faking COVID-19 test results.

Bottom line: Never trust someone who is already willing to break the law with your personal information.

If you are legitimately vaccinated and lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, you can ask your health care provider for another copy. If you got the vaccine at a pharmacy or mass vaccination site you can request your records on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website. The department says someone will respond "as soon as they can" adding they realize it's an issue they're trying to improve.