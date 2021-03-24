This COVID-19 vaccine survey is a scam | FOX43 Finds Out

People across the country are getting emails and text messages asking them to fill out a COVID-19 vaccine survey to get free rewards. FOX43 Finds Out it's a scam.

People are getting emails asking them to fill out a survey about COVID-19 vaccines.

If you end up with an email that looks like this in your inbox - DON'T click it!

It's not real and will likely cost you.

The Federal Trade Commission says people all over the country are getting emails and text messages asking them to fill out a survey about any of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market and if you do that, you can get a free reward!

Of course, it's not free, it’s a scam.

The scammers want you to pay shipping fees, so you'll hand over your credit card information and they'll take your money or they want you to click the link so they can download malware onto your device.

Whether you received one of these vaccines or not, do not fill out this survey and don't click the links.

Instead, just delete the message.

Here's what the FTC says you can also do:

Don’t give your bank account, credit card, or personal information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

You can filter unwanted text messages on your phone, through your wireless provider, or with a call-blocking app.

If you get an email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

