Auto sales top the list of consumer complaints in Pa. | FOX43 Finds Out

As Consumer Protection week wraps up, FOX43 Finds Out looks at the biggest complaints of 2021 and a warning for 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians filed 27,000 consumer complaints with the state attorney general's office in 2021.

"The number 1 overall consumer complaint we got had to do with auto sales, particularly used car sales," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

According to Shapiro's office, 24% of those complaints, or about more than 6,000 had something to do with a car.

The latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that used car prices have increased more than 40 percent in the past year.

"I think the numbers have increased primarily because there are real supply and demand issues right now," said Shapiro.

The complaints aren't just because prices have gone up because that's expected with inflation and microchip issues.

Shapiro says these complaints deal with something else.

"Misrepresenting their warranties, misrepresenting their value, misrepresenting the history of those cars."

It led the AG's office to issue this warning to dealerships all over the state about unfair or deceptive practices

As consumer protection week wraps up, he also wants to make sure people who are donating to help people in Ukraine are sending their money to people in need and not scammers.

Shapiro said, "We see time and time again when there is a global crisis when there is a disaster and people want to do good things, scammers show up and take advantage of that."

Just make sure you ask yourself some common sense questions.

"Where will my money go? How will my money be used? When will it get to helping the people who are fleeing Ukraine for example if you're helping refugee organizations? That's the kind of questions that I want to encourage you to ask."