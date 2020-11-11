Are you having unemployment benefits issues? FOX43 Finds Out wants to hear from you!

FOX43 Finds Out is hosting a Zoom call on Thursday, November 12th to hear people share their unemployment issues. Sign up today!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Many of our FOX43 viewers continue to email us about issues they're having with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and their unemployment benefits.

Now, FOX43 wants to talk to you about it - via Zoom!

FOX43's Jackie De Tore is hosting a Zoom call on Thursday, November 12th at 11am for people to talk about what they're dealing with relating to unemployment, 9 months into the pandemic.

If you're having issues getting your unemployment parents or continue to struggle to hear back from the state about an issue with your claim, let us know!

You can email us here or at FOX43FINDSOUT@FOX43.COM to get the link to join the zoom call.

Reminder, the Zoom call will be recorded and your story may be shared on FOX43 and FOX43.com.