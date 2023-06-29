U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers to immediately stop using Gorsetle baby loungers due to potential suffocation risk

The loungers do not comply with federal safety standards for infant sleep products, the CSPC said. Gorsetle is not cooperating with the recall, the agency said.

BETHESDA, Md. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday warned consumers to immediately stop using Gorsetle baby loungers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for infant sleep products, posing a risk of suffocation and fall hazard to infants.

The loungers fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule because they do not have a stand, the agency said.

In addition, the loungers fail to meet the markings, labeling and instructional literature requirements. These failures create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, according to the CPSC. The lounger and its packaging also lack a tracking label containing required information, including the date of manufacture.

The seller, Gorsetle US, is not cooperating with CPSC on a recall of this product and is not offering a remedy to consumers, the agency added.

The infant loungers were advertised as GORSETLE Baby Loungers, Portable Infant Floor Seat Ultra Soft & Breathable Newborn Lounger Baby Registry Essential Gift Great for Travel and Tummy Time (Crown). The loungers include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle.

The loungers were sold in three different printed fabrics including Crown, Jungle Animal and Little Elephant. The loungers were sold online at www.amazon.com for about $60. There is no labeling on the infant loungers, the CSPC said.

Although the Infant Sleep Products Rule applies specifically to products manufactured after June 23, 2022, these loungers do not have a required date of manufacture labeled on the product or packaging and therefore, the CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the loungers, cut the fabric, and dispose of the fabric and the pillow immediately.

CPSC urges all firms to stop sale of non-compliant infant sleep products regardless of the date of manufacture. Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Parents and caregivers are reminded: