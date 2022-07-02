DeWalt recalls 8,500 chain saws due to injury risk

TOWSON, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2021.
Dewalt has issued a recall for one of its 18-inch chainsaws due to a defect that allows the saw to continue running after the user turns it off.
The recall affects about 8,500 DeWalt DWCS600 18-inch corded chainsaws, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The chainsaws are yellow in color, with a black handle and motor cover. The affected saws have date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 stamped on the bottom. DeWalt and 18-in. are written on the blade.
They were sold at hardware and tool supply stores across the nation from June 2021 through November 2021, retailing for between $130 and $150.
Those who have bought the affected chainsaws are asked to contact DeWalt to receive a pre-paid return shipping label in exchange for a free replacement chainsaw.
For more information, contact DeWalt at (855) 474-5875 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET (weekdays), send an email to recall@sbdinc.com, or visit the website and search under Support.
