DeWalt recalls 8,500 chain saws due to injury risk

The chain saw can remain running when the switch is on the off position or turn on when plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user.

Dewalt has issued a recall for one of its 18-inch chainsaws due to a defect that allows the saw to continue running after the user turns it off.

The recall affects about 8,500 DeWalt DWCS600 18-inch corded chainsaws, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The chainsaws are yellow in color, with a black handle and motor cover. The affected saws have date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 stamped on the bottom. DeWalt and 18-in. are written on the blade.  

They were sold at hardware and tool supply stores across the nation from June 2021 through November 2021, retailing for between $130 and $150.

Those who have bought the affected chainsaws are asked to contact DeWalt to receive a pre-paid return shipping label in exchange for a free replacement chainsaw.

For more information, contact DeWalt at (855) 474-5875 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET (weekdays), send an email to recall@sbdinc.com, or visit the website and search under Support.

