Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special

From photos with Santa to a special "Kringle Mingle," the mall will have something for everyone this holiday season.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season.

"Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."

Food, drink and a gift-wrapping station benefiting UCP Central PA will also be available, the business said.

“We’re looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with the Harrisburg region at Capital City Mall,” said Katie Heimbach, marketing manager. “The next couple of weeks will offer something special for all ages to get in the holiday spirit. Capital City Mall is the perfect location to celebrate and shop for your gift list with unbeatable deals and events.”

The Mall said it encourages shoppers to shop early to ensure product availability and to exercise consideration to retail workers throughout the season.

"Our retailers and restaurants are eager to help shoppers find the perfect gifts and provide quality experiences with loved ones," the business said.

Photos with Santa

Santa will return to his seat at Capital City Mall from November 19 through December 24 to listen to every child’s holiday wish.

Pets are again welcome to visit with Santa this year on Mondays.

Feathered, whiskered and hooved pets are all welcome, as long as they are kept on a leash or in a crate at all times.

"On November 19th, Capital City Mall will be welcoming Santa with a PJ party!" the business said. "Santa will be arriving on a firetruck at 10 a.m. He will be accompanied by his friends the Grinch, Cindy Lou, Moana, and Spiderman."

Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pjs and enjoy holiday entertainment, snacks and activities with Santa, the mall said.

This year, Capital City Mall is partnering with the national nonprofit Cards For Hospitalized Kids to spread joy to kids across America. A card-making station will be set up with pre-made cards near the Santa photo line to help entertain children while they wait to see the jolly man.

Kringle Mingle

The Capital City Mall will host a "Kringle Mingle" event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

During the event, shoppers are encouraged to come dressed as Santa to receive access to holiday freebies.

"We partnered with Dave & Buster’s to provide free drink coupons and we will be providing free 'sleigh it' bags filled with retailer coupons, giftcards, and more!" the mall said.

Black Friday

Capital City Mall said it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow retail employees to enjoy the holiday with their families.

The mall will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday so guests can enjoy the traditional early start to the holiday shopping weekend.

Every Wednesday between Black Friday Week and Christmas Week, shoppers will be randomly surprised by mall staff members with a retailer gift card or a sweet treat, the business added.

Extended Hours

The mall will offer extended hours this holiday season for added convenience. To avoid the crowds, shop Monday through Thursday when traffic is at a lighter pace.

Throughout the holidays, Capital City Mall has updated its hours as follows:

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit ShopCapitalCityMall.com for a full list of in-store deals and various store hours.