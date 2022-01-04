Better Business Bureau warns consumers of new phishing scam involving phony email receipts for iPhone purchase

The scammers are hoping their victims will panic and contact them to correct the "error," the BBB said.

The Better Business Bureau warned consumers this week about a phishing scam that sends victim emails that look like receipts for a new iPhone...that the victim didn't actually buy.

How the Scam Works

The victim receives an email saying they purchased a new iPhone, and their Amazon account, bank account, or credit card will be charged. But the victim didn’t actually buy a new phone, the BBB said.

Eager to reverse the charge, the victim calls the customer service number included in the email. The email may even specifically say: “Didn’t make this purchase? Contact us at…” or “If you feel you are receiving this message in error, contact us immediately.”



When the victim calls the number, they speak to a helpful customer service representative who says they can fix the problem. However, the victim must act immediately before the charge posts to their account.



One consumer reported the following to the BBB:

“I called the number to get a refund. I told them there wasn’t a purchase on my account for $999.00, and they told me it wouldn’t show up for 24 hours and that’s why I need to cancel it right away.”

The scammer asked the consumer to download an app as part of the refund process. When the consumer refused, the scammer hung up on them.



Con artists also told victims that their accounts had been hacked. In these cases, the “customer service rep” asked for credit card or bank information, claiming they need it to cancel the sale.

No matter what scammers say, don’t fall for it, the BBB warns.

"Remember, con artists often stoop to scare tactics to trick the victim into action," the BBB said.

How to Spot These Scams:

Double check the sender’s email address. Phishing emails are usually designed to look like they come from a reputable source like your bank or Amazon. But look closely at the sender’s email to see if it’s really from an official source.

Phishing emails are usually designed to look like they come from a reputable source like your bank or Amazon. But look closely at the sender’s email to see if it’s really from an official source. Check your bank for charges first. If you receive an email claiming that you’ve made a purchase, check your bank or credit card account. If the change isn’t there, it’s likely a scam. Don’t contact the scammers. Instead, erase the email and block the sender.

If you receive an email claiming that you’ve made a purchase, check your bank or credit card account. If the change isn’t there, it’s likely a scam. Don’t contact the scammers. Instead, erase the email and block the sender. Never click on suspicious links. It’s best not to click on links in unsolicited emails you receive from unknown senders. These links could download malware onto your computer or mobile device, making you vulnerable to identity theft.

