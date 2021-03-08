Better Business Bureau warns of scams targeting tech supplies

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Technology has become a major tool in education, but as students prepare to head back into the classroom this school year, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning back-to-school scams are popping up.

The BBB says tech sales are up 37% year over year, and as more and more people are buying these items online, more people are falling victim to scams. According to the BBB, the two factors driving people to make a purchase are quality and price, but with possible supply chain issues when shortages hit, consumers could be put in a risky position where they need products but can't find them available from trustworthy sellers.